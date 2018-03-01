A young man accused of killing his mother's partner has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, his defence lawyer confirmed Thursday.

Graham Veitch's case was called in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's Thursday morning and a not guilty plea was entered.

"Discussions are ongoing respecting expert evidence issues which go to the heart of the case," his lawyer, Mark Gruchy, told CBC News.

Veitch, 20, who has been determined fit to stand trial on first-degree murder, was arrested more than a year ago.

David Collins, 55, died after he was rushed to hospital from a home on Cadigan's Road in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove on December 18, 2016.

He was living in the house with Veitch's mother at the time.

In addition to murder, Veitch is also charged with assaulting his mother and brother with a hammer, assaulting a police officer, stealing a vehicle and evading police.

Police found Veitch four hours after emergency responders arrived at the home, and at the time officers said he rammed a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicle on a chase through Portugal Cove–St. Philip's.

Collins, originally from Placentia, was a longtime member of the Pharmacists' Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

No date has been set for trial.