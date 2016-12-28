Graham Veitch, accused of murder in the death of pharmacist David Collins, will undergo another seven-day psychiatric assessment.

Veitch marked his 19th birthday on Wednesday in an appearance at provincial court in St. John's.

He sat straight, wearing a dark suit and grey shirt with his hands cuffed in front of him. A tattoo was visible across both hands, reading "Family First" below scabbed and bruised knuckles.

His hair, once a neat buzz cut, was shaved into a mohawk.

Graham Veitch sits in court prior to a second seven-day psychiatric assessment being ordered. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Collins died in hospital after being assaulted in a home in Logy-Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove on Dec. 18.

Veitch is also charged with assaulting his mother, who had been Collins's partner, and his brother with a hammer.

After his arrest, he was also charged with stealing Collins's motor vehicle and with evading police, as well as assaulting a police officer.