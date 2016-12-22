The man charged with the first-degree murder of pharmacist David Collins has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.
Graham Veitch, 18, of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove appeared in court Thursday morning, when the assessment was ordered.
In addition to the murder, he was been charged with assaulting his mother and brother with a hammer, assaulting a police officer, stealing a motor vehicle and evading police through Portugal Cove-St. Phillips.
Collins, 55, died in hospital Sunday night after being assaulted at a home in Logy Bay-Middle-Cove-Outer Cove. CBC has confirmed that Veitch is the son of the woman Collins was living with.
Originally from Placentia, Collins was a longtime member of the Pharmacists' Association of Newfoundland and Labrador and had just completed a term on the association's board of directors.
Veitch, who turns 19 on Dec. 28, will remain in custody. He is due back in court Friday.