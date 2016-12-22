The man charged with the first-degree murder of pharmacist David Collins has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Graham Veitch, 18, of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove appeared in court Thursday morning, when the assessment was ordered.

In addition to the murder, he was been charged with assaulting his mother and brother with a hammer, assaulting a police officer, stealing a motor vehicle and evading police through Portugal Cove-St. Phillips.

Collins, 55, died in hospital Sunday night after being assaulted at a home in Logy Bay-Middle-Cove-Outer Cove. CBC has confirmed that Veitch is the son of the woman Collins was living with.

Police vehicles were parked at the front and back of David Collins' home in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove on Thursday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Originally from Placentia, Collins was a longtime member of the Pharmacists' Association of Newfoundland and Labrador and had just completed a term on the association's board of directors.

Veitch, who turns 19 on Dec. 28, will remain in custody. He is due back in court Friday.