Graham Veitch walked slowly with his eyes to the ground, staring vacantly ahead, as he was led into Supreme Court in St. John's Friday.

Veitch, 19, appeared for arraignment, when a judge typically hears an accused person's official plea.

But instead, lawyer Mark Gruchy indicated the defence is waiting on a report "that will dramatically influence this matter."

Veitch is charged with first-degree murder and a long list of other offences stemming from the death of David Collins, a 55-year-old pharmacist, at a home in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove on Dec. 18, 2016.

Police found Veitch four hours after emergency responders arrived at the home, and officers said he rammed an RNC vehicle on a chase through Portugal Cove-St. Philip's.

He's also accused of assaulting his mother and brother with a hammer, as well as assaulting a police officer.

Pharmacist David Collins, 55, died after an assault at a home in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove in December 2016. (Facebook)

Collins was in a relationship with Veitch's mother, and the couple lived together in the home.

Following a court appearance in October, Gruchy said Veitch is "not very well" and often stays in administrative segregation at Her Majesty's Penitentiary because of health issues.

About a dozen people were in court for Veitch's appearance but it was not clear if they were there in support of Veitch or members of the Collins family.

Veitch will return to Supreme Court in January.