Graham Veitch, accused of first-degree murder in the death of pharmacist David Collins, is scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday — which also marks his 19th birthday.

Veitch had been undergoing a week-long psychiatric assessment.

Collins died in hospital after being assaulted in a home in Logy-Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove on Dec. 18.

Veitch is also charged assaulting his mother, who had been Collins's partner, and his brother with a hammer.

After his arrest, he was also charged with stealing a motor vehicle and with evading police, as well as assaulting a police officer.