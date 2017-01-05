The owner of a St. John's restaurant says he was shocked to see an eviction notice on the door of his business on Monday.

Alfred Hynes has been running Gracie Joe's at 123 Quidi Vidi Road since 2011. Hynes said because of personal and financial issues, 2015 was a hard year for the business but, he said he thought his business partner and landlord was giving him an opportunity to get back on track.

"I have a fair amount invested in the building. We're at odds right now and I'm hoping that we can come together and work things out," said Hynes.

Leslie McNab is the owner of the building. In a statement to CBC News, McNab said Hynes hadn't paid rent in more than a year and owed her more than $40,000.

"Well, that would be her interpretation of it, certainly," said Hynes who claims he sat down with McNab in November and came up with a plan to move forward.

McNab said she's working to find another tenant for the property.

On Monday, after the eviction notice appeared on the building, Hynes announced that Gracie Joe's was permanently moving to the Grand Wabana Inn on Bell Island.

"There's some amazing people over here, the vista is incredible and it offers up a bit of clarity for sure."

Hynes said Gracie Joe's will be back in business at its new location by mid-January.