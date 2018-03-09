A meeting between government and the taxi industry has shelved one planned protest — but the threat of cab drivers refusing to provide service on St. Patrick's Day still looms.

Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh and members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Taxi Owners Alliance will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m.

On Thursday afternoon, Doug McCarthy, who is part of the taxi alliance, said if government didn't agree to a meeting, cab drivers would not take calls on Monday, March 12 from 9 a.m. until noon.

"Don't bother calling because the phones won't be answered," he said.

That demonstration has been cancelled, but future actions — including no taxis on St. Patrick's Day — are still up in the air.

Doug McCarthy of N.L. Taxi Alliance isn't ruling out having cabs off the roads on St. Patrick's Day. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

McCarthy and others say their insurance rates have skyrocketed over the past four years, with an 18.6 per cent increase on March 1, and a further 24 per cent coming later this year.

The provincial association of taxi owners is calling on government to freeze insurance rates until a review of the system by the Public Utilities Board is completed.

Still, the meeting with Gambin-Walsh is a victory, according to McCarthy.

"Any time you get to talk to the minister in charge of insurance is a good day," he told CBC Friday.

Tensions ramping up

The issue appeared to come to a head Thursday, when McCarthy accused the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary of conducting safety inspections on taxis as a form of "payback" for recent protests.

"The RNC and the provincial Department of Transportation are pulling over all of the taxis and giving them safety inspections. For any minor infraction, you are either going to be ticketed or the plate will be pulled off your car, depending on the infraction," he said.

Vehicle inspections were carried out on taxis Thursday. (Marc Cumby/CBC)

Police denied that was the reason, and Justice Minister Andrew Parsons scoffed at the notion.

"Does anyone think I would ask the RNC to target anybody? Like, that's ridiculous. I would never do that," Parsons told reporters Thursday.