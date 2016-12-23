The Newfoundland and Labrador government will apply for further financial assistance early in the spring to recover the cost of damage done by Thanksgiving's storm.

Government, in response to a request from CBC, said it doesn't have a total dollar figure on the damage done by the tail-end of Hurricane Matthew, but did say the Department of Municipal Affairs has received 205 private sector claims and 22 claims from communities for assistance.

The deadline for all submissions is Jan. 9, after which a final total will be determined, said a statement from the department. In mid-November, the tally for the damage was at $7 million.

"The provincial government pays all response and recovery costs up front. The department of Municipal Affairs anticipates requesting an advance payment from the federal government in early spring 2017," said the statement.

The intense storm that developed in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew destroyed the only bridge leading into St. Alban's. (Melissa Burke/Twitter)

"The request for an advance payment is based upon cost estimates and expenditures from all damages incurred by private sector claimants, municipalities, and the provincial government."

Earlier this month, the federal government authorized financial assistance to Newfoundland and Labrador for areas affected by the storm: the west, south and southwest coasts, central Newfoundland, the Connaigre, Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, Bay of Exploits, Green Bay and White Bay.