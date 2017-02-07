A man accused of dragging a police officer with his car, after a break-in at a downtown St. John's bar, is in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.

Gordon Bishop, also known as Gordie, is accused of dragging a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer who was called to the Peter Easton Pub on Cookstown Road on Jan. 2, 2015.

Bishop, 32, is charged with aggravated assault on one officer, assaulting a second officer, and breaking and entering, among other charges.

Farrell says he first heard the screaming on the police radio. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/OgXiVOQ5gx — @glenn_payette

Const. Evan Farrell took the stand at Supreme Court Tuesday, saying when he responded to the pub he heard a noise inside and noticed the lock on the door.

When he and another officer entered the Peter Easton Pub, Farrell said he saw a vehicle outside speeding away, and a police officer in the road screaming.

Farrell says there were places in the pub where someone might have been hiding. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/OgWllaDOou — @glenn_payette

His partner went outside to help, while Farrell continued his search of the pub. When he went upstairs and looked out the window he saw tracks in the snow.

Farrell said he believed whoever was in the pub jumped out the second-floor window.

Defence lawyers are continuing cross-examination of Farrell in Supreme Court in St. John's through Tuesday.