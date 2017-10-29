More than 50 people got together Saturday afternoon in St. John's to honour and celebrate the memory of Gord Downie with a group singalong.



Led by musicians Sean Panting and Brian Way, the Growing the Voices: Festival 500 Instant Choir performed the Tragically Hip's Ahead By a Century at Atlantic Place.

"Like pretty much everyone of my generation, certainly in Canada, Gord Downie … he's like our Springsteen or Bob Dylan," said Panting.

"He epitomizes what it is to be an artist in Canada."

There were a few teary eyes in the house, as fans of the late Downie gathered to perform the song.

"When he died, I really felt like he left a huge crater in everybody's lives," said Panting.

Celebrated Leonard Cohen last year

Organizer Julia Halfyard agreed with Panting's assessment.

"This month was particularly tough in that we lost such a great artist as Gord Downie," said Halfyard.

"So what an honour and homage we could do for him from St. John's is to sing his music and celebrate his life and his body of work through song. "

Musician Sean Panting directs the choir at Atlantic Place on Saturday. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Halfyard said it's not the first time the group has gathered to honour a Canadian icon. Last year, the Instant Choir met in the wake of Leonard Cohen's death to perform Hallelujah.

The choir meets each month in St. John's, and Halfyard encourages anyone who's interested to come out to the next performance.

Watch the choir perform Ahead By a Century in the player above.