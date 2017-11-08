The runways at the Goose Bay airport are still closed on Wednesday, after the call was made Tuesday evening to halt all fixed wing aircraft from landing or taking off.

The decision came after snowclearing crews noticed sealant used to seal cracks on the runway was coming off and sticking to their vehicle tires.

Lt. Trevor Ackland of 5 Wing Goose Bay says experts are en route to assess the tarmac and a decision on reopening the runways will be made after they report what they find. The experts will be flown into an airport in another community and will then commute to Happy Valley-Goose Bay sometime on Wednesday.

PAL/Borealis Airlines has cancelled all daytime flights in and out of Goose Bay airport. (regionalwings.com)

Safety top priority

Ackland says the decision to shut it down was not made lightly, but after the sealant was found on the snowclearing tires all stakeholders had a discussion and decided it was in the best interest of safety to stop flights from landing or taking off, until they knew what was happening and the risk it posed.

"It became a concern that if this is happening to our snowclearing equipment that it might possibly happen to aircraft landing or taking off," he told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"This is the first time, to my knowledge, that the sealant has failed in this way. It does peel up and come out of the cracks as vehicles and aircraft take off and land all of the time, but it's never been a problem where its tacky and sticks to a tire."

Helicopters are still allowed to land and take off from the airport, and it is handling emergency flights on a case-by-case basis.

Impact on airlines

With the shutdown, Air Canada and PAL/Borealis Airlines said they are monitoring the situation closely.

PAL/Borealis told CBC that it has cancelled all daytime flights in and out of Goose Bay for Wednesday, and that all affected passengers have been notified.

"We are working closely with the airport to understand when operations will be permitted to resume," the email read.

We are preparing our operations for the resumption of flights so that we can provide the necessary capacity for the timely delivery of passenger and goods throughout our network."