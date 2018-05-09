New
Woman accused of impaired driving, hitting police car
A woman is facing several charges after police say a traffic stop resulted in her putting her vehicle in reverse — and hitting a police car.
RCMP say 44-year-old woman put car in reverse after police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay tried to pull her over
A Labrador woman is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after she backed into a police car.
RCMP say they tried to pull over a vehicle in Happy Valley-Goose Bay around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, but the the driver put her vehicle in reverse and struck the police vehicle.
The woman, 44, was scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday to face several charges, including impaired driving, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.
Police said the investigation is continuing.