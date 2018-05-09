Woman accused of impaired driving, hitting police car

A Labrador woman is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after she backed into a police car.

RCMP say they tried to pull over a vehicle in Happy Valley-Goose Bay around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, but the the driver put her vehicle in reverse and struck the police vehicle.

The woman, 44, was scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday to face several charges, including impaired driving, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

Police said the investigation is continuing.