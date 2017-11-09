Airlines were busy Thursday morning trying to accommodate passengers with plans to travel to and from the Goose Bay airport, after the runways were closed to commercial traffic this week.

It all started Tuesday after snowclearing crews found sealant used to fix cracks on the runway was sticking to their tires, which the airport decided posed too big a safety risk to allow planes to land or take off.

An official with with the air base, which is responsible for the runways, said it would be providing another update on Thursday regarding whether the runways will remain closed for another day.

Impact on air travel

Airlines with scheduled flights in and out of Goose Bay are finding alternate arrangements for affected passengers.

PAL Airlines says it is redirecting all of its Goose Bay flights to Churchill Falls Airport for Thursday, and will use buses to transport passengers from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Churchill Falls, which is approximately 290 kilometres away.

Air Borealis, which is operated by PAL and serves Labrador's northern coastal communities, is currently not in operation at all, as all of its aircraft are on the ground at Goose Bay airport and unable to leave.

PAL says it will continue the Churchill Falls redirect plan on Friday if the runways in Goose Bay continue to be closed for another day.

Air Canada says it has revised its ticketing policy for those passengers affected by the closure of the Goose Bay runways, and is allowing them to rebook tickets all day Thursday with no financial penalty.

It says customers can use the online rebooking tool to schedule a new flight, depending on availability.

Sealant issue

Experts from Winnipeg arrived in Goose Bay Wednesday night to start assessing the condition of the runways and see what can be done to resolve the issue with the sealant.

According to Lt.Trevor Ackland with 5 Wing Goose Bay, the experts are working towards clearing the airport to open for limited operations, which would mean a small number of commercial aircraft could begin landing and taking off from a section of the runway deemed as safe.

"I cannot say when that limited return to operations is going to be, but they are working very diligently to make sure all safety concerns are met," he told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"Their highest priority right now is getting the airfield back up and running in a safe and the quickest way possible."

The runways at Goose Bay Airport were closed Tuesday evening after crews noticed sealant used to fill cracks on the runway was coming loose and sticking to their tires. (goosebayairport.com)

Meanwhile, ground crews were busy inspecting the tarmac on Wednesday and removing any of the sticky sealant they could find.

Ackland said once the crack sealant has been removed, it's not a necessity for the airfield to refill the cracks right away. He said eventually that will need to be done but it's possible that operations could resume before that happens.

"We're concentrating on working on one runway first and getting that up to limited operations and then working up to getting both runways working."

#JRCCHalifax coordinated a patient transfer from Goose Bay, NL with @EasternHealthNL. The patient was safely transported by a #413Sqn Hercules aircraft to #StJohns NL — @JTFA_FOIA

While commercial fixed-wing flights were cancelled, helicopters are still allowed to land and take off from the airport, and emergency flights are being allowed on a case-by-case basis.

One emergency flight did manage to take off from Goose Bay Wednesday evening. According to Joint Task Force Atlantic, when a Hercules safely transported a medical patient from the airport to St. John's, through coordination with Eastern Health.

Officials said no sealant was reported as sticking to the landing gear of the Hercules.