The airfield in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been shut down.

Goose Bay Airport general manager Goronwy Price confirmed the shutdown to CBC, but could not yet give the reason.

Price is currently out of the country and directed questions to 5 Wing Goose Bay. CBC has put in calls to military officials but have not yet heard back.

A source told CBC the closure is due to an issue with the runway's sealant.

A number of Air Canada flights scheduled to land at the airport Tuesday night have been cancelled, according to the airport's website.