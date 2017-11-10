The Goose Bay airport is abuzz with activity Friday as one section of the runway has reopened for a brief window, allowing flights in and out for the first time since Tuesday evening.

Work is continuing to clear and repair problems on the runway, as snowclearing crews found sealant used to fix cracks on the runway was sticking to their tires Tuesday.

The airport decided it posed too much of a safety risk to allow planes to land and take off.

One runway is reopened between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

Those travellers able to get flights have been bussed to the part of the runway that's being used. Not everyone will be able to leave, however.

Manuel Rumbolt is trying to get to St. John's. He paid for his hotel room out of pocket last night and might have to do the same tonight pic.twitter.com/oSqnm76hFO — @KatieBreenNL

Manuel Rumbolt is one of the passengers trying to get a flight out of Goose Bay, hoping to reach St. John's.

Rumbolt said he doesn't know when he'll be able to get a flight, and the waiting is costing him money.

Rumbolt said he paid $166 out of his own pocket for a hotel room Thursday night and expects he'll have to do the same Friday.

'I don't even know if I'm allowed to stay in the airport.' - Manuel Rumbolt

"I plan on going [to the hotel] soon, so I can beat the rush of the Muskrat Falls crowd coming out, because if not, I'll have nowhere to go," he said.

"I don't even know if I'm allowed to stay in the airport. I don't even know if this place closes or not, I might have to sleep on a chair."