Police say the cause of the fire at a Shea Heights duplex has been deemed accidental, as the displaced residents are getting a helping hand.

A GoFundMe account has been launched to raise money to help replace belongings of the family living in a Newfoundland and Labrador Housing unit on Chafe Avenue, where the blaze burned the fiercest Sunday evening.

"Furniture, clothing. Everything is pretty much damaged. Donations of furniture will be greatly appreciated as well. Couch/beds [are] desperately needed," reads the post, which indicated $575 had been raised toward a $5,000 goal.

"Any donation is greatly appreciated. No donation is too small. A big heartfelt thank you in advance."

The Canadian Red Cross has also helped with food and other emergency purchases for two of the people displaced by the fire — a woman and her adult daughter who were living in a unit that suffered mostly smoke and water damage.

Fire crews clean up the scene following a fire on Chafe Avenue in Shea Heights. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The pair is now staying with relatives, while the residents living in the other affected unit made their own arrangements, said Red Cross officials.

At the scene Sunday, fire platoon chief Rick Mackey said there were no injuries.

"We were here in about eight minutes," he said.

"We put entry crew in upon arrival, they were able to make quick work of the fire, but unfortunately there's extensive damage inside the home."