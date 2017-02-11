Soccer players use just their feet, but Newfoundland and Labrador's Canada Games team is hoping for some helping hands.

The province's soccer squad stars three members — Emmanuel Dolo, Felly Elonda and Fomba Fambulleh — who originally came to Canada as refugees and are flourishing in Newfoundland and Labrador's soccer system.

But the average cost for the members of the team heading to the Canada Games in Winnipeg this summer is about $5,000, says coach Andrew Murphy, with the cost of winter practice time at the Techniplex in St. John's and upcoming travel.

"We've got a lot of travel coming up," he told the St. John's Morning Show on Friday. "We're heading to Montreal and Toronto and Halifax along with a Challenge Cup season against all of the Newfoundland senior men's teams."

Fundraiser already 30% of the way to its goal

For Elonda, originally from Congo, and Dolo and Fambullah, originally from Liberia, it's a big expense.

"With the three boys, with their background, they could definitely use some support," said Murphy. To that end, the team launched a GoFundMe campaign Monday, As of Friday night, it had about $3,000 of its $10,000 goal.

Elonda told CBC he's been struck by the generosity of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians since he came here.

"There's a lot of opportunity here, as opposed to Congo," said Elonda, who spent three years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe before coming to Canada. "You don't really get this chance of people helping you. Here, everyone's just friendly. Everyone wants to give a hand. Everyone wants to help."