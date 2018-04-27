GoPro captures taxi running stop sign

Laurent Evans always uses a GoPro to record the road when he goes to work as a delivery driver, but one night this week he decided to take it along for his motorcycle ride, and he's glad he did.

Video captured on Evans GoPro shows a Bugden's Taxi blow through a stop sign in Kenmount Terrace in St. John's.

"It was just nerve-racking. I didn't know if I was going to get hit, or stop in time or not, and the taxi driver didn't care," Evans said. "He kept going like it never happened."

Evans said the incident was a much closer call than it appears in the video.

Laurent Evans says he was startled after a taxi ran a stop sign and cut him off in Kenmount Terrace. (Gary Locke/CBC)

As someone who drives a truck for a living, Evans said he's seen a lot of bad driving on the roads — especially directed towards motorcyclists.

"When I was riding motorcycle, we used to get things flicked at us, water bottles, anything," he said. "People cutting us off left, right and centre. At red lights, people flying right through them."

Evans said he followed up with the company, and the broker called and offered an apology for the stop sign incident on Friday.