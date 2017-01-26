The mayor of Glovertown says council is looking for options to deal with animal control following an incident two weeks ago where a dog was mauled to death.

On Jan. 13, a family's dog was found dead on the side of a road in the community. A neighbour said a dog that appeared to be a pit bull was seen in the area.

Others have said the community has a problem with roaming dogs.

About 20 people showed up to a town meeting Wednesday night to discuss what to do, and Mayor Doug Saunders said those who were there had differing opinions.

Tigger, the dog, was mauled to death in Glovertown by an unknown animal.

While he said a motion to ban pit bulls was never raised, there was a discussion around how to enforce regulations to prevent dogs running free in the town.

Animal control

Under current rules, the town can't hire a dog catcher unless he or she is properly trained. Saunders said that leaves the responsibility solely in the hands of the RCMP, who often have more important things to do.

One of the options Glovertown is looking at is working with other nearby communities such as Gambo to hire a qualified, regional animal control officer. (CBC)

"Years ago we could just hire someone and say five dollars a head for every dog you catch, but we can't do that anymore. The only person who can do that is the RCMP," the mayor told the Central Morning Show.

One option he said the town is considering is to see if other nearby towns such as Gambo would like to consolidate resources to hire a regional animal control officer. Saunders said they are going to hold more meetings to see if that's viable.

"If we can go out and find a properly trained one and can find the money to spend on that salary than we can hire one."

In the meantime the town may send out a flyer to residents, reminding them to keep their animals tethered or inside at all times.