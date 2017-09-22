A 67-year-old man is without his car for 30 days, after Glovertown RCMP pulled him over on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday.

That's the first day new, tougher rules aimed at cracking down on drunk driving took effect.

Police said the man's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when he was stopped in the early morning hours in Terra Nova National Park.

In addition to his vehicle being impounded, the man's driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days.

He will appear in court in November.