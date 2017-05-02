Roland Vivian's home in Glenwood is normally more than 100 metres from the Gander River — but flooding this week has brought the water to his back step.

In a matter of days, water on the Gander River has overflowed its banks, flooding a nearby pond in Glenwood and surrounded a pair of homes near the river's edge.

Neither Vivian nor Linden Collins, who both live on Kellys Place in the town, say they are worried. Yet both men are waiting to see what comes next, and if the water will rise any further.

"We've got to just wait and see as it comes up more, see what happens," said Collins from his front step Monday afternoon.

He's already had to move his cars, since their normal parking spot has begun to look like a swimming pool. But Collins said there's no damage inside his home so far.

Vivian says the water has moved closer in the past two days — and it's become something of a yearly ritual for him.

"Every spring of the year, in May month, we get this run-off," he said, blaming melting ice and snow.

"I'm that used to it now, it don't bother me none at all now. No, no, I'm used to this."

"Sometimes twice a year, maybe three times a year," added Collins. "It all depends on the weather, and everything else."

Nothing compared to October storms

A weather station north of Glenwood on the Gander River has recorded water rising to 4.4 metres, up from about two metres earlier in April.

Still, Vivian said the water levels are nothing compared to October, when the remnants of Hurricane Matthew hit central Newfoundland and caused millions of dollars in damages.

Vivian said he barely escaped damage, with the water level stopping right before it would have entered the back door of his home.

He said he expects this week's flooding to subside.

"If you get real cold weather, it will go back by the end of the week. Drop back, gradually, go and go and go and go."

