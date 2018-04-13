Skip to Main Content
Girls seriously injured in Nain snowmobile crash

Notifications

New

Girls seriously injured in Nain snowmobile crash

The snowmobile crashed into a pump house on Tuesday, according to the RMCP.

Police say neither the 17-year-old nor the 8-year-old wore helmets

CBC News ·
The accident happened Tuesday, and the girls were taken to hospital in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and St. John's. (CBC)

A teenager and a child are seriously injured after a snowmobile crash in Nain, on the north coast of Labrador.

RCMP say a girl, 8, was transferred to hospital in St. John's for treatment. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was brought to hospital in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The accident happened Tuesday, April 10, at about 8:20 p.m. on Middlepath Road.

Police said Friday the snowmobile went off the road and into the pump house. Neither girl wore a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.

With files from Bailey White

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us