Girls seriously injured in Nain snowmobile crash
The snowmobile crashed into a pump house on Tuesday, according to the RMCP.
Police say neither the 17-year-old nor the 8-year-old wore helmets
A teenager and a child are seriously injured after a snowmobile crash in Nain, on the north coast of Labrador.
RCMP say a girl, 8, was transferred to hospital in St. John's for treatment. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was brought to hospital in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
The accident happened Tuesday, April 10, at about 8:20 p.m. on Middlepath Road.
Police said Friday the snowmobile went off the road and into the pump house. Neither girl wore a helmet.
The crash is under investigation.
With files from Bailey White