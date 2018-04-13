Girls seriously injured in Nain snowmobile crash

A teenager and a child are seriously injured after a snowmobile crash in Nain, on the north coast of Labrador.

RCMP say a girl, 8, was transferred to hospital in St. John's for treatment. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was brought to hospital in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The accident happened Tuesday, April 10, at about 8:20 p.m. on Middlepath Road.

Police said Friday the snowmobile went off the road and into the pump house. Neither girl wore a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.