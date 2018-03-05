A Newfoundland family is looking for answers after a two-year-old girl wandered away from a child-care centre in the Kilbride neighbourhood of St. John's — and no one at the centre knew she was gone.

"You would never think that something like this could happen," said Danielle Douglas, whose niece was found by a man in the neighbourhood.

The toddler had walked to a nearby house, across the street from the daycare.

"I don't believe they were aware of the fact that she was missing."

Douglas told CBC Radio's On The Go that her niece slipped through a broken gate Thursday during outdoor play time and walked away from the Discovery Days Children's Centre on Stead Place.

CBC tried to contact the operator of Discovery Days, but calls were not returned.

'Not being aware that you are missing a child is inexcusable.' - Danielle Douglas

The girl's mother got a call around 11 a.m. after the child was returned safely.

"There's no way for us to know exactly what moment that she left the daycare centre, but based on surveillance footage that the police were able to access, it was approximately 15 minutes before she was found by someone," Douglas said.

Gordie Kennedy saw the toddler sitting on the front step of a house across the street from the daycare. When she walked out into the street, he picked her up and brought her back to the house.

When the woman inside said she didn't know the child, Kennedy took her to the daycare.

The girl didn't seem scared, Kennedy said, but she wasn't wearing anything on her hands.

When asked how the worker at the daycare reacted to having a child brought back to the centre, Kennedy said she "was too busy on her cell phone."

Too young to talk

Douglas said her niece had just started at Discovery Days. It was her first full day there.

"In her mind, she was ​playing. She had absolutely no idea she was in danger. She is just a baby," Douglas said.

"She can't communicate. She is just beginning to develop language skills, She wouldn't be able to ask for help ... It is a very scary matter."

Douglas said her sister is shaken by what might have happened, imagining the little girl could have been hit by a car, and other grim possibilities.

Since the Thursday incident, the girl and her five-year-old sibling, have been placed by their mother in another daycare.

Douglas said the provincial government department that regulates child care is investigating.

"Accidents could happen but not being aware that you are missing a child is inexcusable."