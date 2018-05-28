'Gritty little kitty' caught in trap, facing life with 3 legs

The Exploits Valley SPCA have named the cat Winnie. She was scheduled for an amputation on Monday morning. (Exploits Valley SPCA Adoptables/Facebook)

A ginger cat who was found with one leg caught in an animal trap will lose that leg in an amputation scheduled Monday.

Winnie has been taken into the care of the Exploits Valley SPCA after she was rescued near a motel near the Bay d'Espoir Highway last week.

She had to struggle like the dickens. - Joan Mercer

"Puss got into the trap, had to a break it loose, and we think she was heading for people looking for help," said Joan Mercer, a volunteer with the SPCA.

"It looks like it was a muskrat trap. Now I'm no authority, but that's what it looks like."

Mercer said the SPCA has been searching for the cat's owner, as it doesn't look like a stray, but so far they haven't found anyone with any information.

The group has elected to have the cat undergo surgery, and is raising money to offset the cost.

"It's sad, but you know they do well with three legs, and she's a gritty little kitty. So, you know, she's got lots of spunk, very friendly, and I'm sure she'll do alright," she said.

"She had to struggle like the dickens to be able to break the trap loose, and to drag it, then, to where people were."

Mercer said the affected paw was badly swollen, and looked three times the size of the other legs.

The treatment will cost about $1,300, Mercer said, but some money has already been donated.

Mercer said the animal will be at the shelter "for a while" to recover before the cat goes up for adoption.