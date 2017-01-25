A man facing a murder charge after a violent home invasion in near Botwood last April has entered a guilty plea to drug charges laid by RCMP in September.

Gilbert Budgell's case was called before the provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor Wednesday morning.

Last fall, police seized a large amount of cocaine, controlled substances and stolen property from Budgell's home in Peterview while executing a search warrant.

Budgell pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking of controlled drugs and substances and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of breach of recognizance.

Budgell elected to be tried before a provincial court judge.

Murder Case Set Over

Budgell was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited, after two men entered his home on Swanee Pool Road last April.

Police said that Budgell's home was targeted by two men who entered his residence.

Court documents allege that Budgell shot and struck one of the men, who later died of his injuries.

Budgell is currently on bail and facing a second-degree murder charge and a weapon's charge.

The case has been set over to a later date.

RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor said that the have not been able to identify the third person involved in the home invasion and have not laid any additional charges.