It took nearly six months, but James Osmond has a massive 819-pound pumpkin on his western Newfoundland lawn to show for his gardening efforts.

The 75-year-old man started growing the pumpkin in May at his summer home in the Codroy Valley using heating pads and seeds from a 1,700 pound pumpkin.

"Back in August [the pumpkin] was putting on weight — anywhere between, I say, 28-34 pounds every two days," Osmond told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

James Osmond has made a hobby out of growing large pumpkins for the last 17 years. (Facebook)

Osmond has been growing pumpkins for a couple of decades, but took interest in growing large ones 17 years ago after producing one that reached 200 pounds.

His experiment grew into a yearly pastime.

"I just do it. That's me hobby, I enjoy it," he said.

Osmond keeps track of his pumpkins in a log, and ups the ante each year.

This year's 819-pound whopper is his biggest yet.

James Osmond started growing the enormous pumpkin at his summer home in the Codroy Valley. Osmond and his wife, Arthena, fastened it down and brought it to their home in Port aux Basques earlier this month. (Facebook)

Earlier this month, Osmond and his wife, Arthena, strapped the pumpkin onto a wooden pallet and used a come-along to get it on board their truck to bring it to their home in Port aux Basques.

Since the pumpkin landed on the Osmond's front lawn, it's been getting a lot of attention.

"I get the kids by the scores coming here to get their pictures taken," said Osmond, who has decorated the pumpkin since bringing it to his house.

Osmond said after Halloween he'll use a saw to cut the pumpkin into pieces and bring it to the dump — but he does plan to keep some of the seeds for next year's grow.