Grand Falls-Windsor on flood watch as golf course and Gorge Park go underwater

The town of Grand Falls-Windsor is asking people to be more vigilant than normal around the Exploits River.

The community is on flood watch because of a combination of spring runoff and heavy rain over the weekend

Mayor Barry Manuel told CBC News Monday that Red Indian Lake, which drains into Exploits River, rose by nearly a metre in the past day or two and that has resulted in higher water levels in the river. Manuel said at one point on Monday the river was rising at a pace of an inch an hour.

Exploits canyon in high water. Over 1400m^3/s in spring run off through Grand Falls Windsor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/raftingnl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@raftingnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/towngfw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@towngfw</a> <a href="https://t.co/l56kRrb9w4">pic.twitter.com/l56kRrb9w4</a> —@TheGeoffrey1

He said Gorge Park is currently underwater and so is Grand Falls Golf Club.

"Use caution. And that means any of the culverts in town where you may expect some flash flooding in concentrated areas, or anywhere certainly around the Exploits River," said Manuel

Manuel said the park and golf course are right at the water's edge, and that much of the town is at a higher elevation.

He said the town is monitoring the situation, and expects the water to reach its peak at 12 a.m. Tuesday, before starting to come back down again.