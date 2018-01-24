Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Fisheries and Land Resources Gerry Byrne is still considering whether to designate the George River and Torngat Mountain caribou herds as endangered.

Last week the Nunatsiavut government called on Byrne to reject a recommendation to do so and instead adopt a strategy put together by a Indigenous roundtable.

"There are Indigenous groups that would like to continue to work together on a solution before a designation is considered and have asked that a co-management process exist," Byrne told CBC's Labrador Morning.

"I'm listening to that."

Estimates for the George River Caribou herd have fallen to below 9,000 animals. That's down from an estimated 800,000 in the 1990s (CBC)

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) recommended the designations for the herds which have both seen significant declines in recent years.

Nunatsiavut has asked the minister for a one per cent hunt of the George River herd — roughly 90 animals — which would be shared among several Indigenous groups.

"The best solution always comes from a co-management solution that comes from those closest to the resource," Byrne said.

'Still hope'

Earlier this month the Innu Nation left the Ungava Peninsula Caribou Aboriginal Roundtable (UPCART), a coalition of seven Indigenous groups which has been working to conserve the caribou populations in northern Quebec and Labrador, a decision which drew the ire of the Nunatsiavut government.

"Yes the Innu Nation has decided to break away from UPCART itself, that does not mean that there's still not hope and possibility for dialogue [and] for continued collaboration," Byrne said.

"What's important here is that a consensus be reached."

Enforcement not only answer

Nunatsiavut was also upset that the Innu have continued to hunt George River caribou despite a ban which was put in place in 2013 and that a hunt had already occurred this year before a decision could be made on the herd's designation.

"The province of Newfoundland and Labrador have put that ban into effect and that ban is effective," Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe said.

"It is the responsibility of the Newfoundland and Labrador to enforce that ban."

Nunatsiavut's Johannes Lampe is asking that the province do more to enforce a 2013 ban on hunting the George River herd. (CBC)

Byrne said illegal hunting will probably happen and there will be an enforcement presence in Labrador but he stressed enforcement is not the only answer.

"We are dealing with literally thousands of square kilometres of landscape, enforcement will never provide a 100 percent solution," Byrne said

"What will provide a better result is for all those that have a stake in this to feel part of this, but as well to be active participating in self discipline, self regulation and adjusting behaviours.