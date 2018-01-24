Geroge's Brook-Milton is Newfoundland and Labrador's 277th town — a move that will give a local council more say over fees and development.

"This gives them a new revenue stream, there's a possibility for revenue streams for extra development for water, sewer, other improvements in the area," says Municipal Affairs Minister Eddie Joyce.

"It also gives them more control of what is actually happening within the town."

While residents voted in favour of incorporating in a community vote seven months ago, the official greenlight from the provincial government comes just this week.

Tax increase TBA

Joyce said that the new town will be able to charge fees to owners of vacant land, which would encourage them to develop properties.

A consulting firm completed a report last year recommending that the community incorporate, noting about $150,000 in grants that would be available to a town, and a town's enhanced ability to collect taxes.

The community has been studying the benefits of becoming a town since 2014. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Joyce said the exact tax increases will be decided by a future town council, adding that enhanced services come at a cost.

"If you want a clean, safe, drinking water supply, someone needs to pay for it," he told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

Regional government next?

Joyce said that regional government is still the long-term solution in the province.

The George's Brook-Milton local service district committee has indicated that a new town would be interested in sharing services with its neighbours, like Clarenville, Joyce said.

George's Brook-Milton already has a volunteer fire department, and residents pay a yearly fee for the service. (George's Brook-Milton Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

"I've always said that regionalization, shared services, is going to happen because of our demographics anyway," he said.

"So let's do it in a controlled way. The people last night that I spoke to, on that committee, once they become a council and they get elected, their next step is to reach out."