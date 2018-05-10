What's in store for N.L.'s newest town and its newest arrival?

At just eight-weeks-old, Ellie Joy Chatman is the newest arrival in George's Brook-Milton, Newfoundland and Labrador's newest town.

Her father, Brad Chatman, was born and raised in the community, which is why her family moved back about five years ago.

Michelle Comeau Chatman holds her daughter, Ellie, in her home in George's Brook-Milton. Michelle says the health of her town's water system is important for her and her family. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"I'm not sure where she's going to go in life,"said Ellie's mom, Michelle Comeau Chatman. "I think with all the changes that are hopefully coming, that it would be a beautiful place to stay."

Chatman cast a ballot in Tuesday's municipal election, the first ever in the newly-incorporated town.

We've finally arrived. - Mayor Craig Pardy

"I hope to see some positive changes here," she explained. "Maybe a playground for the kids, and a skating rink … I hope to see it family orientated, and lots of new families here, and young children."

'It's been quite the journey'

The push for George's Brook-Milton, located just north of Clarenville, to become a full fledged town lasted nearly four years.

Craig Pardy, who led the charge as chair of the local service district committee, was chosen by the councillors to be mayor on Tuesday night.

Craig Pardy says people in George's Brook-Milton lined up outside the community hall on Tuesday night to hear the results of the first-ever municipal election. (Garrett Barry/CBC )

"Together, we've finally arrived," he said. "But it's been quite a journey."

Pardy said there's an excitement in his town of about 800, which was evident in the election turnout — 65 per cent voted — and in the people who waited until after the ballots were cast to hear the results.

"I think they are energized, I think they are probably looking forward to seeing where we go from here," he said.

Pardy said his council won't have much time to reflect. They're getting straight to business, committing to writing a full town plan by the end of their first year.

"Right now, in the controls and the regulations, the sky is the limit," he said. "Whatever the residents' desire is what we can certainly provide for them."

Water the priority

George's Brook-Milton's town council will have powers that the local service district did not. It will be able to to buy and own buildings, and will have more of a say in zoning for development.

Town council has to figure out where it will meet — as of now, there's no town hall —and it's also looking at adding a playground, and reclaiming the town's ball field.

Morgan Ellis outlines the boundaries of his new town. Ellis was chair of the local service district committee in 2007, and says even at that time he knew that the communities needed to be incorporated. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

But Deputy Mayor Morgan Ellis said his council's top priority will be to keep building the water system. That system went dry in consecutive years before the local service district was able to connect the two ends of the community together.

"Water is the biggest thing," he said. "When you lose it, you miss it most."

The next step for the town council will be to add more fire hydrants to the community, and to lay a new, main water line. That should improve flow, Pardy said, and give the town a chance to add better filtration.

Read his lips: no new taxes

Pardy and his council are pledging to do all that without raising taxes.

About 800 people live in the new town of George's Brook-Milton, nestled along the highway north of Clarenville. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

He's promising to keep fees at $730 per household, and said he'll still end up ahead, due to the new money which will be available to his municipality from provincial government grants and rebates.

"The previous LSD committee has set a framework and a path for our community, which they feel energized by. The goal now of the current council elect would be to make sure that we fulfil that promise," Pardy said.