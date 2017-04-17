A man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in a crash last year had a dozen beer and rum that day, according to an agreed statement of facts.

George Whalen, 67, pleaded guilty to the charge in March, as well as driving while prohibited and leaving the scene of an accident. Jane Newhook, 83, was killed in the crash in Thornlea.

According to evidence presented in court Monday, Whalen's grandson, a passenger in the van, said Whalen drank a dozen beer at the ballpark, as well as about half a flask of Lamb's rum.

Jane Newhook, 83, died July 8, 2016, in a collision in Thornlea. (Submitted/Newhook family)

The grandson, 25, also had a dozen beer before the two set out to go to a friend's house on July 8, 2016, when they came to an intersection.

"I told pop to slam on the brakes because a car was coming. He hit the gas, then boom, next thing I seen glass and everything," read the agreed statement of facts.

Whalen had been convicted of 7 driving charges since the 1970's #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/SRqcgt7vvv — @geoffcbartlett

Whalen was driving the Dodge Caravan and it collided with the Hyundai Elantra being driven by Newhook.

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, killed by metal shrapnel that had sprayed inside her car when the airbag's inflator canister blew apart. Her family has launched a lawsuit.

Her family was scheduled to read out victim impact statements at Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's on Monday.

A witness at the scene said Whalen tried to reverse his van after the crash but was unable to dislodge the vehicle.

Walked away with beer

Court documents state that when witnesses told Whalen it appeared the woman he hit was dead, Whalen insisted she was fine. Then he took a case of beer from his van and walked away toward his home.

Victim impact statements to be read from four daughters of Jane Newhook, 83, killed in July. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/9gfewlPoxE — @geoffcbartlett

Whalen later told the officers who found him that he walked away because "it was all too much."

When they searched his car, they found a number of empties, a half-full bottle of beer in the driver's cup holder, and a partially-consumed bottle of Lamb's.

Officers had to help Whalen walk to the awaiting police vehicle.

At the detachment, Whalen twice refused a breathalyzer test.

The Crown is asking for eight to 10 years and a lifetime driving prohibition. The defence is asking for five to seven years.