Police in St. John's are looking for people to come forward who may have witnessed a violent scene in downtown St. John's early Friday morning.

The RNC says it received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about an "incident" involving a knife and several people on George Street that resulted in a couple of people being injured. An ambulance had to be called.

Police said Friday afternoon three people were injured. At least one person was stabbed. The condition of that person is unknown.

Now, police are asking anyone who saw what happened or may have recorded it with their smart phones, to come forward.

The RNC said if someone knows those involved they should call the major crimes unit.