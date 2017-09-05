The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a young man from Mount Pearl after an altercation and stabbing on George Street last week.

A 22-year-old man from Mount Pearl was arrested Sunday evening by officers with the RNC's major crime unit.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 3:15 a.m. Friday about an assault with a knife.

The suspect had ran away before police arrived on the scene.

Three people were reportedly hurt during the altercation. Police do not believe those hurt knew the man charged with the attack.

"It is believed that at least three individuals were attempting to subdue the man during the incident when they were injured," an RNC news release said Tuesday.

Two of the three men were taken to hospital and have since been released.