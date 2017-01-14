One well-known taxi company in St. John's says it welcomes changes that would make the industry safer.

"Obviously there will be changes made to the [taxi] industry, how long they're going to take I don't know ... we don't know but anything that's positive for the industry — sure we're all for it," Jiffy Cabs fleet manager George Murphy told CBC News Wednesday.

Murphy and Jiffy Cabs general manager Rob Stead represented the company at a closed-door taxi roundtable at St. John's City Hall.

The meeting brought together the chief of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, members of the public and some taxi companies — including Northwest Taxi, Newfound Cabs and Jiffy Cabs.

It came on the heels of a CBC News investigation which found significant gaps in screening of taxi drivers in St. John's.

Right now, it's left up to individual companies to ask potential drivers for background checks and driver abstracts.

Setting a standard

"Right now some people may look at it as a knee-jerk reaction to some things that have happened but it really shows people coming together," Stead said. "It's important we all work together as a team."

Stead said proper screening of drivers should reach beyond St. John's and include the entire province.

"If you put something in force here that you try to regulate yourself, you have no control of the taxi driver coming in from the west coast or the Northern Peninsula."

Service NL Minister Eddie Joyce says he will meet with St. John's council representatives at the end of the month to discuss taxi driver screening and safety issues. (CBC)

Murphy said it's up to government — federal, provincial or municipal — to set "an acceptable minimum standard."

He added that any industry that involves the transportation of vulnerable people should be under that same standard.

The city is asking the provincial government to add criminal background checks and vulnerable sector checks to the existing Class 4 taxi licence. RNC Chief Bill Janes said he'd work with whichever government — municipal or provincial — decided to implement background checks.

"The RNC will support and help to enforce with either outcome," said Janes in a statement to CBC.

Further meetings are scheduled between the province and the city later in January. But Service NL Minister Eddie Joyce has said the province isn't committed to taking on a larger role in screening taxi drivers.