It appears Gemma Hickey's fight for a gender-neutral birth certificate is almost over.

The provincial government says it will formally state in the Supreme Court on Friday its intent to introduce legislation to allow individuals to change their designation on a birth certificate to female, male or non-binary.

The proposed amendment to the Vital Statistics Act comes after Hickey filed an application in the Supreme Court in June 2017 to challenge the act under the Canadian Human Rights Act and Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

'I am so proud that the government … will soon be issuing birth certificates that reflect non-binary status.' - Gemma Hickey

"I am so proud that the government of Newfoundland and Labrador will be introducing this historic legislation and will soon be issuing birth certificates that reflect non-binary status," Hickey said in a statement.

"Having official documents that display how I identify is of great importance to me and many other non-binary Canadians. It ensures that non-binary people are not erased from society and reaffirms what experts have already confirmed: that there are more than two genders."

X now an option

Service NL said in a release Thursday the policy will allow individuals to choose an X on their birth certificate, instead of male or female markers.

The requirement to obtain and submit a statement from a doctor prior to a change in sex designation for those over 16 years old has also been removed.

Information about a baby's sex will continue to be collected at birth, and children between the ages of 12-15 will still require a parent to apply on their behalf and give consent before obtaining a gender-neutral birth certificate.

In Canada, the only province or territory to allow gender-neutral birth certificates is the Northwest Territories.

Ontario has also announced plans to do so as well.

The amendment to change the Vital Statistics Act will be made in the House of Assembly this fall.



Service NL said that application forms will cost $35 and must be notarized by a notary public.