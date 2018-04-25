Private gym a fitness first for Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Happy Valley Goose Bay finally has an option for those who want to pump some iron. Gear's Gains fitness centre, the Labrador town's first private gym, is open for business.

"I decided to open my own so everybody in town can have the opportunity to come work out," Owner TJ Gear said.

"It's been a roller coaster getting this whole thing together."

TJ Gear shows off the bench press at the newly constructed Gear's Gains gym in Happy Valley Goose Bay (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Until it opened in March, the only option for people who wanted access to fitness equipment was the facility on 5 Wing Goose Bay military base.

You had to wake up before dawn to get one of 154 coveted memberships granted to civilians and the gym had limited hours.

Gear's Gains is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I go to work at 5:30 so for that reason I could not get a membership at the base gym," Monica Shea said as she ran on a treadmill.

Monica Shea wasn't able to get a membership at the gym on 5 Wing Goose Bay base because of her work schedule. She now works out six days a week. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I signed on today for my second two-week membership."

Gear hopes to tap in to the crowd that works shifts at Muskrat Falls and just about anyone else in town that's looking for a facility with flexible hours.

"There's definitely a market for a 24 hour, partly unstaffed gym." Gear said. "[It] has become increasingly more popular around North America."

A long lineup for memberships at the base gym in frigid temperatures last October. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The gym, which has been open for just over a month now, said it needed to sell about 200 memberships to feel financially comfortable and it has surpassed that number.

"Everyday we're continuing to grow and hopefully we'll keep growing in the future," Gear said.

A look inside Happy Valley Goose Bay's only private gym. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The gym is the first building in the "town centre" development which has been in the works since 2012. Gear looks forward to other businesses moving in.

"The more business, I think it will be more exposure for us," he said.

The air base told the CBC it has done a policy review and will continue to sell limited memberships to civilians.

The town has also announced plans to begin construction on a wellness centre, with strength and conditioning equipment, right across the street.

"It shouldn't have too much of an impact," Gear said. "We're hoping to hit our market over here and they'll have their market over there."