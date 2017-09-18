After nearly a century in business, one of the go-to-spots for seed and gardening needs in downtown St. John's will start bringing its products to supermarkets across Atlantic Canada.

The Gaze Seed Company, co-owned by Peter Byrne and established by his great grandfather E.W Gaze in 1925, is expanding to all Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op locations across the Maritimes beginning this Spring.

Byrne says the company has reinvented itself over the past few years, and weathered heavy construction around its Buchanan Street location to come out on top.

"It's been a three-year challenge of trying to bring us into the 21st century and holding on to everything that is true for Gaze Seed Company and its customers," he said.

He says a younger generation of people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are starting to embrace maintaining backyard and raised bed gardens.

Gaze Seed already serves Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op locations in Newfoundland and Labrador, but will now take their products to the mainland.

"We stand out because we've been in business for close to a hundred years, and everything that we sell has been tried and true and tested for Newfoundland and, really, Atlantic Canada weather conditions and our short growing season," added Byrne.