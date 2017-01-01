A music director has created Newfoundland and Labrador's first choir made up exclusively of gay men.

Yohei Sakai launched the St. John's Gay Men's Chorus after he became director of the the Spectrum Queer Choir, which is the first and only community choir in the province for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people and their supporters.

While he had no trouble recruiting people for Spectrum, Sakai noticed there was a lack of gay men coming forward to join.

"I've always seen that gay men have a lot of initiative for arts activities or activities," he told CBC's On The Go. "But I was wondering, 'why aren't there many gay men in the choir?'"

Yohei Sakai, who has worked in Japan, Mexico and British Columbia, started the St. John's Gay Men's Chorus after noticing few homosexual men were coming forward to join the Spectrum LGBTQ choir. (Facebook)

Sakai, who moved to St. John's after living in Tokyo, Mexico City and Vancouver, has experience working with similar gay men's choirs and knew their potential. However, he has also seen how gay men can sometimes be reluctant to get involved in the arts or LGBTQ groups.

"Gay men in general are a little bit less interested in artistic activities or getting involved in LGBTQ communities, maybe because there are some parts of society that are a little bit conservative or traditional," he said.

"So I thought, 'if I start this gay men's choir, I could build a sense of community and we can enjoy singing together.'"

Besides getting gay men involved in the local community, Sakai said a group of men singing can create beautiful sounds that many people really enjoy.

Building a community

Since recently launching a Facebook page for the group, Sakai has had nearly 10 men express interest in joining. Ideally he would like to get a group together to start rehearsing sometime in the spring, with plans to perform publicly by the end of the year.

He said while it would be nice to have a great sounding choir that people would love to hear, his main goal is to foster a community of gay men who are comfortable expressing themselves.

"Singing is something that comes from our body. It's our voice," he said.

"There are many people who can't open up to their family, but if they start with choir, at least in my space I can offer that they can be themselves and enjoy singing with us, without worrying about people judging us."