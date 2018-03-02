St. John's curling league offers gay space away from downtown bars
League has doubled in size since 2016, sending group to Canadian Gay Curling Championships this month
A group of St. John's curlers is heading to the mainland this month to compete in a national tournament — but it's not Team Gushue or Team Smith looking to win big at the Brier.
This particular group is preparing to compete in the Canadian Gay Curling Championships, happening in Calgary from March 29 to 31.
LGBT curling clubs exist in nearly every province in the country, and every year members head to the national tournament — which, much like every curling bonspiel, is as much about the party as it is about the sport.
"There's lots of opportunities to mix and mingle with the other curlers from right across the country," said Tyler Boone, who's about to compete in the national championship for the third time.
"It's a great time. Curling bonspiels are kind of notorious for being fun anyway, and the competitive aspect just kind of adds to that."
Odds & Ends
Boone is a member of the local gay curling league Odds & Ends, which he and Corey Follett started in 2016. The league has grown from 14 original members to 37 at the start of this year.
Like other LGBT curling organizations across Canada, Odds & Ends doesn't have rigid rules around how the team can be made up. Any combination of women and men is allowed, and straight members take part in the fun.
"It's not strictly men or strictly ladies, or even split format, two men and two women. It can be any format at all," Boone said.
"Most of the curlers at the national tournament are actually members of the LGBT community, but our leagues across the country definitely do have straight allies."
New members welcome
Boone said Odds & Ends is always accepting new members, and anyone with an interest can look up the club on Facebook to find out more.
The group curls every Friday night at the Remax Centre in St. John's, starting at 8:30 p.m. Boone said there are also drop-in nights for those looking to step on the ice for the first time.
He said the nights are a chance to get together in a setting that's away from the downtown bar and club scene.
"Nowhere is really unfriendly here in the city, but Odds & Ends on Friday nights kind of offers them a really social relaxed atmosphere."
With files from St. John's Morning Show