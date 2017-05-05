A St. John's car dealership gave a local charity the gift of transportation Friday by providing them with a brand new vehicle.

The Gathering Place — an organization and service centre that helps feed the hungry while performing other charitable work in the city — was in desperate need of a new vehicle after the van they were using for years reached the end of its life.

A brand new Subaru Outback was donated to the Gathering Place on Friday, after the group wrote Capital Subaru asking if it could help with getting them a new vehicle. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"We weren't at all sure how we were able to move forward," said Joanne Thompson, executive director of the Gathering Place.

"So this was an unexpected gift that makes such a difference in terms of how we're able to continue to meet the needs of people in the community who truly exist outside of other services."

Joanne Thompson is the executive director of the Gathering Place in St. John's. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Thompson sent Capital Subaru an email in February asking if the dealership could support them with a car donation.

After seeing the state of the old vehicle the Gathering Place was using, Capital Subaru President Frank Howard said he thought the group could use a brand new Subaru Outback SUV — and three years of free servicing.

"Hopefully they'll have many, many years of free maintenance and free tires, but I'm not going to look after their gas." he said with a laugh at Friday's presentation ceremony.

"But everything else we're going to look after for the next three years."

Capital Subaru President Frank Howard speaks to reporters after presenting a brand new Subaru Outback to the Gathering Place in St. John's. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The new SUV will allow the Gathering Place to continue doing deliveries, including bringing produce their members grow in their summer garden to market.

Thompson said the new vehicle comes at the perfect time. The group has been expanding its programming to deliver more food items to their members, to help them become more independent in the community.

"Having a vehicle, well, it's daily life. It's an absolute necessity," she said.

"For Capital Subaru to come in and give us something that's this incredibly beautiful and new — it's wonderful."