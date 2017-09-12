Joanne Thompson hates to think of the future at the Gathering Place if the government doesn't step in and provide more funding.

Over the last three months, the street-level outreach organization has helped hundreds more people than usual.

In June, 1,000 people — mostly those struggling with addictions, mental health issues or both — were registered at the Gathering Place. As of September, there were 1,400 people using their services.

"One of my biggest fears is that the core staff that we have at the moment will become ill and will need to step back to regain health," Thompson, the Gathering Place's executive director, told CBC News. " And that certainly will create a crisis."

Joanne Thompson, executive director of the Gathering Place, says the organization is in need of government funding. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Thompson fears they're reaching a breaking point that'll be detrimental to staff and the people they serve.

"People came [to us] with needs beyond what we at times felt we could provide," she said.

A recent survey of guests to the centre showed that many live outside of other existing services, such as other outreach groups — revealing a largely invisible population that's shrouded in drug abuse and mental illness.

"It's people who are so precariously housed that they may change bedsitters two and three times a month. And it's the staff here trying to find them somewhere to move."

Gathering Place guests can take part in enterprise programs, like the community garden, that allow them to make money and feel a sense of pride. (Submitted by Mike O'Dea)

"Whatever the reason, they're coming to us in incredibly large numbers and they need help. And we need staff to be able to meet those needs."

Workload 'unsustainable'

Thompson said the province provides $120,000 annually through Newfoundland and Labrador Housing.

She estimates it costs well over $1 million to run the facility, which relies heavily on volunteers and donations.

In order to keep up with demand, Thompson said the federal or provincial government needs to step up and help.

The Gathering Place has seven staff members whose workload is no longer sustainable.

In particular, Thompson said there is a need for a case management person to help people navigate different government and community services.

"We have people doing professional jobs here on a full-time basis without receiving any money. And while that is commendable and we are so grateful, that doesn't lend itself to succession planning."