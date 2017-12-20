All year, Lincoln Williams saved up his dollars from family members and the tooth fairy, putting them aside for a special reason.

The Grade 1 student gave his $200 to the Gathering Place in St. John's on Wednesday.

When asked why, he had a pretty simple answer: "Because it's nice."

The six-year-old, who wants to be a neurosurgeon when he grows up, donated his birthday money and meagre savings to help those who use the St. John's centre — which offers meals and a safe place to hang out.

The Gathering Place will put together a lunch with the money Lincoln Williams donated, and invite him to share in the meal he helped pay for. (CBC)

"For somebody that young to have that degree of social awareness and conscience, that they would take this precious money from tooth fairies and birthday and turn it into a gift for others, that's incredible," said Joanne Thomspon, director of the Gathering Place.

The money will be used to put on a lunch for the 350 people who visit the centre this time of year for a hot meal, Thompson said.

But the cash does more than help out financially.

"It will lift the spirits of the people who come to the Gathering Place — that somebody so young cares about them to this degree that they would do something so incredibly thoughtful," said Thompson.

Joanne Thompson says it's touching that someone so young can be so thoughtful. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"At a time of the year that can be incredibly painful and people can feel so excluded from families and connections, to have something this special happen is absolutely wonderful and it's quite a gift."

Lincoln Williams will be invited to lunch at the Gathering Place to share in the meal he's paid for. He's still thinking about whether he will save up again for something special next year.