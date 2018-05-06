Let's leave the gaslighting for movie villains and keep it out of the House of Assembly

When Liberal MHA and former finance minister Cathy Bennett says she experienced "mild gaslighting" as part of a culture of bullying within cabinet, I believe her.

From the outside looking in, the Ball government's workplace toxicity level seems to fall somewhere between "crumbling asbestos-laden infrastructure" and "methylmercury soup."

Anyone with even the most modest skills of observation can see that our elected officials are wearing their molars down to nothing smiling at the cameras through gritted teeth.

It doesn't help matters having Premier Dwight Ball's party all-stars stand around in front of the press, saying things like "great leader" over and over, like they've had some kind of chip implanted.

Also not helpful? Siobhan Coady's comments about in-cabinet bullying.

Though she expressed support for the MHAs coming forward and said she hadn't experienced any bad behaviour, she also said this: "Did I feel it was bullying, intimidation to me? No. But every person's different in how they interpret things, aren't they?"

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady answers questions from reporters after question period on Apr. 19. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

To me, that sounds a lot like "bullying is in the eye of the beholder." Which sounds like "maybe they're just imagining things."

Far be it from me to put words in Coady's mouth, but she is the minister responsible for the status of women.

If she's going to respond to complaints of workplace harassment with more gaslighting, I'm not sure how confident I am about her holding that post.

What is gaslighting?

In the 1944 psychological thriller Gaslight, a young woman named Paula is driven to the brink of madness by her devious husband, Gregory. He keeps Paula isolated in their house — the same house where her beloved aunt was murdered! By a jewel thief! Who was never found! — and slowly convinces her that she is mentally ill.

At night, Gregory leaves for work, and Paula is tormented by mysterious footsteps coming from the boarded-up attic where her late aunt's belongings are stored.

Before the footsteps start each night, the gaslights dim.

In Paula's Edwardian London, turning up a light in one room causes the lights everywhere else in the house to go down, a detail we should all keep in mind for when none of us can afford electricity anymore and we have to resort to alternative means of illumination.

The household staff, including a maid called Nancy (played by a saucy 18-year-old Angela Lansbury), tell Paula that the dimming lights and shuffling sounds are all in her head.

She's simply imagining things.

Spoiler: she's not.

It's her dastardly husband, rifling through the dead aunt's trunks and dressers, searching for hidden jewels and plotting to have Paula sent to an asylum.

Watching Gaslight gives you a healthy suspicion of charming men who show up out of nowhere and want to get married two weeks later, and a great vocab word — gaslighting — to describe an intentional campaign of manipulative behaviour designed to make a person doubt their own sanity and competence.

Women are particularly vulnerable

A bully or abuser can gaslight anyone, but of course women are particularly vulnerable. Think about it: women spend our whole lives being taught to doubt ourselves.

We're taught that we're not likable or attractive enough. If we are likable and attractive, we're not smart. If we are smart it's not the right kind of smart.

If we're successful either it's a fluke or we're a diversity hire.

Doctors tell us that our symptoms aren't real, magazines tell us our bodies are funny-shaped, and creepy dudes tell us our desire to have them leave us alone is some kind of a man-hating conspiracy.

Is it any wonder that we're easy prey for manipulators? One minute, a well-meaning caregiver is taking a toy sword out of our wee hands and saying, "no, my darling, you don't want that," and the next we're up to our eyeballs in toxic self-doubt.

No place in government

Gaslighting weaponizes vulnerable people's self-doubt and uses it against them. It has no place in a relationship, no place in the workplace, and certainly no place in government.

Newfoundland and Labrador has real issues to deal with. We're not going to get there if we have to keep taking timeouts to explain to actual grown-ups that yes, they have to treat each other with respect.

Let's leave the gaslighting for the classic movie villains and try being decent humans. We might accidentally make this province a better place.