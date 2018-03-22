The cost of gas is up by 3.4 cents a litre at pumps across the province as of Thursday morning.

The weekly pricing adjustment by the Public Utilities Board means drivers will pay a maximum of about $1.28 a litre for self-service if filling up on the Avalon Peninsula. That maximum price jumps to $1.45 a litre for people in southern Labrador.

Diesel has gone up by about 2.5 cents a litre, while furnace and stove oil prices have increased by about two cents a litre.

Propane was the only fuel to drop in price, but it did so by seven cents a litre.