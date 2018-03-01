Drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador will be paying a little bit more at the pumps on Thursday.

The maximum prices of gasoline are up 2.8 cents per litre, according to the Public Utilities Board's latest pricing adjustment.

That means on the Avalon Peninsula, drivers will pay a maximum of just under $1.27 a litre for self-serve unleaded. Southern Labrador stations are charging the most, with the cost per litre at $1.43.

Diesel is also up by 3.1 cents, furnace oil increased by 2.87 cents and stove oil rose 2.23 cents a litre.

Propane heating fuel saw the only decrease in price, dipping by 4 cents per litre.