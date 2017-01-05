Gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador reached their highest levels Thursday since June 2014.

The Public Utilities Board raised the ceiling on maximum prices by 1.7 cents a litre, marking the third straight week that the fuels regulator allowed an increase.

Thursday's weekly setting means that means that a litre of self-serve unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula — the region that has the lowest prices in the province — can now sell for no more than $1.415. Some retailers charge less to compete for traffic.

Prices have not been this high since the summer of 2014.

While an increase in the oil market has driven up gas prices lately, consumers in Newfoundland and Labrador have been feeling the pinch of the Dwight Ball government's decision to double gas taxes temporarily. The 16.5-cent increase kicked in last July, and was compounded by an increase in the HST.

Meanwhile, the PUB increased the cost of diesel fuel by 1.1 cents per litre.

Furnace oil increase by 2.06 cents, while stove oil increased by 1.02 cents.

Price trend

The following chart shows the recent trend in average gas prices in the province, as reported by individual consumers through GasBuddy.com.