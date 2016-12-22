Motorists in Newfoundland and Labrador were coming to grips on Thursday with the highest pump prices in more than two years, as the cost of gas was influenced by a surge this month in world oil markets.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) lifted the ceiling on gas prices by 2.7 cents per litre.

Thursday's setting puts the maximum price that retailers on the Avalon Peninsula — where prices are lowest — can charge for a litre of self-serve unleaded at no more than $1.362 per litre.

While many retailers in the St. John's area charge less to compete for customers, the setting makes gas the most expensive it has been since October 2014, when comparative prices topped out at $1.383 per litre.

Maximum gas prices in other parts of the province are also higher. For instance, the ceiling rose to $1.38 in Bonavista, just over $1.40 in the Springdale area and $1.44 in Churchill Falls.

The price of oil jumped substantially earlier this month amid word that OPEC members had agreed to a long-debated production cut.

Meanwhile, the PUB — which has been regulating fuel prices in Newfoundland and Labrador for the last 15 years — increased other consumer fuels.

Diesel is up as much as 3.3 cents a litre, while the cost of furnace oil rose by 0.96 cents a litre.

Stove oil is up by 1.56 cents per litre.

Price trend

The following chart shows the recent trend in average gas prices in the province, as reported by individual consumers through GasBuddy.com.