A decline in the price of gasoline continued for drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday but the maximum price of all other fuels jumped.

The province's Public Utilities Board has dropped the maximum price of a litre of gasoline by one cent. The decrease marks the fifth straight week that drivers have had a break at the pumps.

While some retailers charge less than the maximum prices to entice customers, the most they can charge drivers on the Avalon Peninsula is $1.31 for a litre of regular, self-serve gasoline.

The same litre of gasoline costs nearly $1.48 in Cartwright, Labrador, where prices are the highest.

Other fuel prices increased Thursday. Diesel fuel saw a slight spike, with the maximum price increasing 0.9 cents a litre.

Home heating fuels were also up, with furnace oil climbing 1.86 cents per litre, propane 1.8 cents and stove oil 0.7 cents.

The next scheduled price change is Feb. 16.

Price trend

The following chart shows the recent trend in average gas prices in the province, as reported by individual consumers through GasBuddy.com.