Drop in prices at gas pumps across N.L.

The cost of gas has dropped four cents a litre across the province as of Thursday morning, while other fuel prices are down, too.

The weekly pricing adjustment by the Public Utilities Board means drivers will pay a maximum of $1.39 for a litre of self-serve gas.

In southern Labrador, a litre will cost drivers almost $1.56.

It's the second consecutive week gas prices have dropped, following last week's decrease of about a penny per litre.

Diesel is also down by two cents a litre, while furnace and stove oil price dropped by a cent and a half.

There is no change in the price of propane.

