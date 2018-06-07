Drop in prices at gas pumps across N.L.
The cost of most other types of fuel have dropped, too.
2nd week in a row that the cost of a litre of gas has decreased
The cost of gas has dropped four cents a litre across the province as of Thursday morning, while other fuel prices are down, too.
The weekly pricing adjustment by the Public Utilities Board means drivers will pay a maximum of $1.39 for a litre of self-serve gas.
In southern Labrador, a litre will cost drivers almost $1.56.
It's the second consecutive week gas prices have dropped, following last week's decrease of about a penny per litre.
Diesel is also down by two cents a litre, while furnace and stove oil price dropped by a cent and a half.
There is no change in the price of propane.