The cost of filling up a tank of gasoline got a little cheaper Thursday, as Newfoundland and Labrador's fuels regulator ordered retailers to lower their maximum prices.

The Public Utilities Board's weekly price setting calls for all grades of gas to drop by as much as 1.7 cents a litre. The change is a little less in some pricing zones, because of rounding for taxes.

It's the third week in a row that gas prices have fallen.

The latest weekly setting means that consumers on the Avalon Peninsula, where prices are cheapest, now will pay no more than $1.346 for a litre of self-serve unleaded gas, seven cents less than in early January.

Diesel fuel dropped marginally, by one-tenth of a cent in Newfoundland and 0.2 cents in Labrador.

Furnace oil dropped by 0.19 cents a litre, while stove oil dropped 0.67 cents a litre.

Price trend

